Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Increased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 609.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MA opened at $565.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

