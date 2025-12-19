Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,043,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.