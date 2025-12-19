Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,235,000 after buying an additional 820,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,188,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,834. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

