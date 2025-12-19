Heidi Diane Lewis Sells 13,456 Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $114,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,307. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heidi Diane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $63,810.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $106,749.76.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 78.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target Hospitality

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.