Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,538 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

