Michael (Mike) Arnold Sells 51,000 Shares of Stealth Group (ASX:SGI) Stock

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Arnold sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20, for a total value of A$61,200.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd operates as an industrial distribution company in Australia and internationally. The company offers industrial maintenance, repairs, and operations supplies; safety and PPE products; truck and automotive parts and accessories; and workplace supplies, and other related products and services.

