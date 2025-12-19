Jose Luis Crespo Buys 37,300 Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) insider Jose Luis Crespo acquired 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $87,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,156.88. This represents a 13.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Plug Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 313.69% and a negative return on equity of 105.98%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. HSBC set a $4.40 price target on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,631,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,125,542 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,174,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 714,212 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,830,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 8,068,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.