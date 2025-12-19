Insider Selling: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $72,975.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Guy Matthew Harkless sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $72,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,385 shares in the company, valued at $419,898.15. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $28.63 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $485.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 134.8% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.