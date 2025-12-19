Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $792.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5%

GS stock opened at $876.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.79. The company has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $919.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

