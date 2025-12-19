Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 27,284 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 348.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,586,960. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,347,026.88. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,525 shares of company stock worth $23,021,216 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $315.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

