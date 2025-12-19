Ryan Siurek Sells 8,300 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Siurek sold 8,300 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $102,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,636.58. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,269.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 547,712 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.