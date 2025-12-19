Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 41,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.32, for a total transaction of $8,339,882.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,809.04. The trade was a 14.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 699,743 shares of company stock valued at $136,926,878 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

