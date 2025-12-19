Q3 Earnings Forecast for Ashtead Group Issued By KeyCorp

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Ashtead Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Fleischer expects that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashtead Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ashtead Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Zacks Research cut Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $254.61 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $310.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.67.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.12. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

