Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DLTR opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 400,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

