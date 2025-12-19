Zacks Research Predicts Associated Banc FY2026 Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2027 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASB. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.8%

ASB stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $783,567.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $618,213.50. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,385.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,927.22. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,951 shares of company stock worth $925,756. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 2,033.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 46.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.