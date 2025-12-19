Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for ROK Q3 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2027 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.

NYSE ROK opened at $391.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $415.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.88 and a 200-day moving average of $353.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,989,000 after purchasing an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total transaction of $323,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,151.36. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $34,405,319. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

