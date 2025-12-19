Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 5th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

