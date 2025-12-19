Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Ft Vest Emg Mrkt Buf Sept $TSEP

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Emg Mrkt Buf Sept (NYSEARCA:TSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ft Vest Emg Mrkt Buf Sept as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Emg Mrkt Buf Sept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSEP opened at $23.30 on Friday. Ft Vest Emg Mrkt Buf Sept has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

The FT Vest Emerging Market Buffer ETF – September (TSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period.

