Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Accenture by 35.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

