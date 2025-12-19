Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Acquires 15,000 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 33.7% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $41,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in UBS Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of UBS opened at $46.12 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

