5,798 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $127.29 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

