Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,900 Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,283,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,783,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $217.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

