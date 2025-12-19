Justine Page Sells 800 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.89, for a total value of $289,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,419.98. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $320.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 287,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Broadcom by 116.5% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $263,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

