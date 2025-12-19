Suzanne Helen Sells 2,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,095.10. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $312,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 115.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

