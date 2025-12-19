Oak Thistle LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,516 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.29 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

