24,559 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in H&R Block by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in H&R Block by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,107,301.98. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 169.98% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

