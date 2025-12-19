ENI (NYSE:E) vs. GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Head-To-Head Analysis

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENI and GeoPetro Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $85.02 billion 0.73 $2.84 billion $1.83 20.05 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

This table compares ENI and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 3.20% 8.53% 3.32% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ENI and GeoPetro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 8 2 2 2.38 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Given GeoPetro Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPetro Resources is more favorable than ENI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENI beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

