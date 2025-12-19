Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF $IBDW

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $286,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

