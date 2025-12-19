Zacks Research Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Strong Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of MGRC opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $88,943.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,455.72. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 282.1% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 328,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after acquiring an additional 242,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,803.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,701 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

