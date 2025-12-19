Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $1,507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,434,960.06. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,108 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,100. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $7,383,008. 42.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

