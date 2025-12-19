Zacks Research Upgrades Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) to “Hold”

Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANGX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southport Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Southport Acquisition Trading Up 4.4%

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

NYSE:ANGX opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Southport Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

