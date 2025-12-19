Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 6,765 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

