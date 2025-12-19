Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 176.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

