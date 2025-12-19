8,321 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.