Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 75,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy
In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NextEra Energy Price Performance
NEE stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
