Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $911,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.2% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $79,364,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $248.55 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $264.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

