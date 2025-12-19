Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 4,698 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

