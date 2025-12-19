Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

