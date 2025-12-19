Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.