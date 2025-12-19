5,478 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

