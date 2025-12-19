Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 15,786 Masco Corporation $MAS

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 203.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,351,000 after purchasing an additional 206,311 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Masco by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Masco Trading Down 0.2%

Masco stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

