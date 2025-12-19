Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $752,000 Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock worth $2,931,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Down 4.2%

HP stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.