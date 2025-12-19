Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $752,000 Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HP
In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,084 shares of company stock worth $2,931,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP
HP Trading Down 4.2%
HP stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
HP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HP
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.