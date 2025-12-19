Insider Selling: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $119,355.23 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Bedell sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $119,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at $26,559,820.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.2%

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 90.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

