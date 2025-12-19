Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 26,961 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 383,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.