Roger Davis Buys 50,000 Shares of Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Roger Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of A$148,400.00.

The company has a market cap of $515.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

