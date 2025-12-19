American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $86.19 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

