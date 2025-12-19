Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Acquires $193,800.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,474,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,522,259.64. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $241,291.92.

On Friday, December 12th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $132,262.16.

On Thursday, December 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $164,507.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,200 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $184,416.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 47,741 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $325,116.21.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sajal Srivastava bought 47,713 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $315,860.06.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $157,680.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Sajal Srivastava purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $315,500.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.7%

TPVG opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 251.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

