Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Neogen Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price target on shares of Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CJS Securities raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Neogen Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Neogen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 181.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.