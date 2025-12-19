Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Insider Sells $169,451.00 in Stock

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BCO stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.11. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,650,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,757 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,394,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brink’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,821,000 after purchasing an additional 175,773 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 890,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,743,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 607,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

