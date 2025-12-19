Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank OZK Q2 Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 target price on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 48.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 343,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

