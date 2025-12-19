Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 51,162 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,162 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,434,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,967,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.61 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

